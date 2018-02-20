Florida Survivors Push Back After GOP Activist Says They're 'Hijacked By Left-Wing Groups'

They stormed Florida’s capital, Tallahassee, on Monday to lobby local lawmakers on gun reform measures, and began organizing a nationwide march to be held next month to demand that national legislators work to end gun violence.

Abzug said he came up with a three-point plan that he brought to his state representatives on Monday. It includes a plan to ban assault weapons, the creation of an agency in each state that facilitates interaction between the FBI and local law enforcement, and the mandatory placement of psychologists in every school to “boost the morale of students so that people who are young don’t grow up to be so hateful of the world.”