Democratic Lawmaker Trolls Trump By Appealing Directly To Ann Coulter

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) has appealed to controversial conservative pundit Ann Coulter to let President Donald Trump know “it’s OK to open up the government” as the partial shutdown enters Day 25.
While the president has a documented history of borrowing ideas from right-wing commentators, the pair recently had somewhat of a falling out on Twitter after Coulter called him “gutless” for failing to deliver on the U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Twitter users were quick to find the humor in Speier’s trolling while others pointed out that it would have been funny “if it wasn’t spot on.”