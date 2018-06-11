Musician and actor Jackson Odell died on Friday in Tarzana, California. He was 20.
Odell, who played Ari Caldwell on the hit comedy “The Goldbergs,” died at a “sober living facility,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said. No other information was available on Sunday, pending “additional investigation.”
Odell’s family acknowledged his death Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter:
Odell was involved in show business from the age of 12, and had appeared in episodes of “The Fosters,” “Modern Family” and “iCarly,” Variety reported. He also played the character Zeke in the 2011 movie “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer,” per IMDB.com.
As a musician, Odell wrote music for the films “Forever My Girl” and “Great Plains.”
Friends, colleagues and fans took to Twitter to remember the young entertainer: