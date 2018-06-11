TV & FILM
06/11/2018 02:45 am ET

Musician And Actor Jackson Odell Dead At 20

The young actor also wrote songs for the soundtrack of the film "Forever My Girl."
headshot
By Carla Baranauckas

Musician and actor Jackson Odell died on Friday in Tarzana, California. He was 20.

Odell, who played Ari Caldwell on the hit comedy “The Goldbergs,” died at a “sober living facility,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said. No other information was available on Sunday, pending “additional investigation.”

Odell’s family acknowledged his death Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter:

Odell was involved in show business from the age of 12, and had appeared in episodes of “The Fosters,” “Modern Family” and “iCarly,” Variety reported. He also played the character Zeke in the 2011 movie “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer,” per IMDB.com.

As a musician, Odell wrote music for the films “Forever My Girl” and “Great Plains.”

Friends, colleagues and fans took to Twitter to remember the young entertainer:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Entertainers We've Lost In 2018
headshot
Carla Baranauckas
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Music Obituary Modern Family The Goldbergs
Musician And Actor Jackson Odell Dead At 20
CONVERSATIONS