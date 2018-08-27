These Are The Victims Of The Jacksonville Shooting

Eli “Trueboy” Clayton and Taylor “SpotMePlzzz” Robertson were killed after a gunman attacked an esports tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, according to local media reports.

Law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed the victims’ identities, though family members and friends have spoken out about their deaths.

Competitors were participating in the southern qualifier of EA Sports’ “Madden 19” championship series, a video game football tournament, at the Jacksonville Landing shopping mall when a gunman opened fire, killing Clayton and Robertson, and injuring nine others. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two others were injured fleeing the scene.

The gaming community is honoring the lives of Eli Clayton (@True__818)

& Taylor Robertson (@spotmeplzzz) with this photo & the hashtag: #ChampionsForever. The two young men were killed in the mass shooting during the #Madden19 Tournament at the #JacksonvilleLanding in #Florida. pic.twitter.com/r2r2jLOhoY — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) August 27, 2018

Clayton, 22, was a frequent competitor at Madden events and was described by EA Sports as “consistently one of the best.” Clayton was entering the second round of the tournament when shots began to fire.

Shay Kivlen, the 2018 Madden Bowl Champion, posted a tribute to Clayton on Twitter, describing him as “one of my best friends in life.”

“You were one of the most kind and genuine people I’ve ever met,” Kivlen wrote. “I love u like a brother. I’m gonna miss hearing you laugh everyday and seeing your genuine smile.”

RIP @True__818 Elijah Clayton. One of my best friends in life. I talked to u almost everyday for the last 5 years. U were one of the most kind and genuine people I’ve ever met. I love u like a brother. I’m gonna miss hearing you laugh everyday and seeing your genuine smile. pic.twitter.com/Balk88T1ES — Kiv (@young_kiv) August 26, 2018

Robertson, 27, of Ballard, West Virginia, was a former champion, having won the Madden 17 Classic tournament in 2016. EA Sports described Robertson, who won 72 percent his matches, as the “toughest opponents in competitive Madden.”

He began playing Madden when he was 10 years old, but only began playing competitively in recent years. He was excited to fly to Jacksonville, tweeting days earlier that it was “time to chase that second belt.”

Among the dead in Jacksonville shooting was a 27-year-old West Virginian — Taylor Robertson of Ballard. Condolences pouring in for the husband/father. https://t.co/5rk2jXBuvP pic.twitter.com/geiEd7hF3h — Allan Taylor (@GAllanTaylor) August 27, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.