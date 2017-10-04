Nobel Laureate’s Tongue-In-Cheek Resume Deserves A Prize Of Its Own

The world’s top scientists can have a sense of humor, too, you know.

Just check out the resume of new Nobel laureate Jacques Dubochet.

The professor at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland was one of three scientists to scoop the 2017 Nobel Prize for Chemistry on Wednesday.

But as Twitter user Oliver Fuchs discovered, the researcher took a rather lighthearted approach when working up his CV:

Dubochet detailed how he was “conceived by optimistic parents” in October 1941. He also noted the date of when he was “no longer scared of the dark” and explained why becoming the “first official dyslexic in the canton of Vaud” in 1955 ended up benefitting him.

The Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize, and $1.1 million, to Dubochet, Joachim Frank from New York’s Columbia University and Richard Henderson of MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, England, for their developments in electron microscopy.