SPORTS
02/16/2018 07:40 am ET

Olympics Commentator Explains 'They All Look The Same' Remark About Chinese Skiers

Australian Olympian-turned-analyst Jacqui Cooper insists she was talking about Chinese athletes' similar technical styles.

By Lee Moran
Robert Prezioso via Getty Images
Australian TV commentator Jacqui Cooper defended remarks she made at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

An Australian TV commentator caused controversy at the Winter Olympics on Thursday with a remark about Chinese athletes all looking “the same.”

Olympian-turned-analyst Jacqui Cooper said this during Channel 7’s coverage of the women’s aerial freestyle ski event in Pyeongchang, South Korea:

“Real nicely done, great control, very Chinese. They all look the same, they’re very hard to tell who’s who.’”

People on Twitter quickly pounced:

Some people accused Cooper of “casual racism.”

Cooper later insisted her remark had been misinterpreted, and said she was only talking about Chinese athletes’ similar technical styles:

“I need to make it clear I was talking about the jump,” Cooper tweeted. “The Chinese are trained by one coach with one technique, their aim is all to jump the same.”

Channel 7 also issued a statement defending Cooper’s remark. “At no time was the commentary racist, intended to be racist or offensive,” the network said.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Racism China Australia 2018 Winter Olympics Jacqui Cooper
Olympics Commentator Explains 'They All Look The Same' Remark About Chinese Skiers

CONVERSATIONS