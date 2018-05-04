Jada Pinkett Smith And Gabrielle Union End Feud After 17 Years

Actresses Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union have buried the hatchet.

Pinkett Smith said in an interview Thursday that a “touching” episode on her new Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” features the two ending their mysterious feud.

“We haven’t really been on the best of terms for 17 years and we have a reconciliation,” Pinkett Smith told Extra.

The “Gotham” actress said she and “Breaking In” star Union “don’t even know how it started.” Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, was also in on the chat and said she’s pleased they patched up their differences because she’s fond of Union.

Glad those two have reached a peace ― over whatever the heck the rift was about.