BLACK VOICES
05/04/2018 09:26 am ET

Jada Pinkett Smith And Gabrielle Union End Feud After 17 Years

"We haven't really been on the best of terms," Pinkett Smith said.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Actresses Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union have buried the hatchet.

Pinkett Smith said in an interview Thursday that a “touching” episode on her new Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” features the two ending their mysterious feud.

“We haven’t really been on the best of terms for 17 years and we have a reconciliation,” Pinkett Smith told Extra.

The “Gotham” actress said she and “Breaking In” star Union “don’t even know how it started.” Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, was also in on the chat and said she’s pleased they patched up their differences because she’s fond of Union. 

Glad those two have reached a peace ― over whatever the heck the rift was about.

Gabrielle Union, top left, and Jada Pinkett Smith, bottom right, at an NAACP event in 2016. Apparently, their rift was ongoin
Charley Gallay via Getty Images
Gabrielle Union, top left, and Jada Pinkett Smith, bottom right, at an NAACP event in 2016. Apparently, their rift was ongoing then.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Jada Pinkett Smith
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jada Pinkett Smith Gabrielle Union
Jada Pinkett Smith And Gabrielle Union End Feud After 17 Years
CONVERSATIONS