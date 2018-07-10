Jada Pinkett Smith Confesses To Past Sex Addiction: 'I Am A Binger'

Jada Pinkett Smith is putting everything on the “Table.”

The “Girls Trip” actress confessed to a self-described “sex addiction” on her Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” on Monday.

“When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex,” she said.

Pinkett Smith elaborated later: “If you want to have a lot of sex, that’s great. But why are you having all that sex? That’s what you’ve got to look at.”

The host had previously referred to sex “addiction” on an earlier “Table” show in which she recalled her masturbation habits. “I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it,” she said. “And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day.’”

In Monday’s chat, Pinkett Smith said she had also hit “rock bottom” with alcohol and indulged excessively in working out.

“I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and just how I can get obsessed with things,” she said. “It’s not what you’re doing but how you’re with it. Why you’re doing it.”