The 'Red Table Talk' Trio Are Harper's Bazaar First Digital Cover Stars

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris graced the digital cover for Harper’s Bazaar ― the first stars to do so.

The publication shared photos on social media from the cover shoot featuring the multigenerational family trio, who host the widely popular Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”

“Introducing our first Harper’s BAZAAR digital cover stars...” the post on Instagram read.

In the accompanying story, Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and mother Banfield-Norris touched on the importance of vulnerability and the need to have “honest and real” conversations.

“Obviously we’re in a patriarchal society that looks down on vulnerability and looks down on emotion and looks down on femininity,” Willow said. “The biggest rebellion is coming into your vulnerability and seeing that as a power.”

The conversations among the three in their “Red Table Talk” series have tackled critical social topics, including marriage, divorce, addiction and racial injustice. Their millions of viewers often leave comments of appreciation on the show’s Facebook page for the trio’s willingness to be transparent in the series.

Pinkett Smith told Bazaar that she believes a “culture of privacy” exists that influences people to try to “keep up an image.” But she said she thinks that’s changing and that she feels inspired to share her truth.

“People are really tired of that” culture of privacy “and see that’s not working,” she said. “It’s not worth it. It costs too much. That, for me, is what also inspires me to share my experiences, because women who’ve had the courage to share their experiences with me could change my life in the biggest way.”

Banfield-Norris, who worked as a nurse for decades, shared why she decided to open up on the show about her previous struggle with addiction.

“I felt like the impact that I could have to change the stigma of addiction and the help that I could offer was more important,” she told Bazaar.

During an episode of “Red Table Talk” earlier this year, Banfield-Norris shared details about her 20-year struggle with drug addiction.

“This was not an easy decision,” she said during the episode. “It’s difficult to talk about, something that is going to go out to the world.”

She added, “There’s a stigma and a stereotype attached to addiction that makes it difficult for people to seek the help that they need. So if I can in anyway help with ― just a little bit ― with some of that, then it’ll be worth it.”

Pinkett Smith, who has been open about the journey throughout her and Will Smith’s two decades of marriage, told Bazaar that her mother serves as an example for why women should never feel their “lives are over” once they get older.

“She’s 65... she’s taking on a whole new career,” she said.

The three generations of women, who were styled by Simon Robins for the shoot, can be seen powerfully donning crowns in a video by Danny Dwyer.