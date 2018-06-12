Jada Pinkett Smith To Daughter Willow: 'By Your Age... I Gave Myself Multiple Orgasms'

Jada Pinkett Smith had a very public sex talk with her 17-year-old daughter, Willow Smith, on Monday.

“We as women have been trained that women aren’t supposed to enjoy sex, sex is not for women, sex is for men, pleasure is for men — and honestly I think that’s why so many women that I know have never had orgasms,” Pinkett Smith, 47, told her daughter during the actress’ new Facebook show “Red Talk Table.”

The mother-daughter duo were joined by Smith’s best friend, Telana Lynum, and Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones. The four had an open and honest conversation about sex, abstinence, pleasure and how it’s all changed over three generations of women.

“I think by your age I gave myself multiples first. Multiple orgasms. Yep, I did,” Pinkett Smith said as Smith and Lynum laughed. “I was really into it at one point just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men. I actually think I went through kind of an addiction too with it. Then one day I was like, ‘Enough, you’re having five orgasms a day.’”

The “Girls Trip” actress reminisced about how she initially learned about sex and the importance of pleasure.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” she said. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. She taught me at 9! At 9!”

Earlier in the episode, Pinkett Smith explained that she wanted to include her daughter in the conversation because being able to speak openly about sex and pleasure is vital.

“I think that people still have a very difficult time talking about sex, especially women,” she said. “I did not want Willow to have shame of any kind.”