Don't Tell Jaden Smith He Can't Wear A Dress

Jaden Smith loves skirting convention. That may be why dresses and skirts are a part of his wardrobe.
Although some might think the 19-year-old entertainer’s gender-fluid style is a phase, that’s not the case if a recent tweet is any indication.
“If I Wanna Wear A Dress, Then I Will, And That Will Set The New Wave,” Smith wrote in a Sunday tweet that has been liked more than 23,700 times since he posted it.
The former “Karate Kid” star has been rocking gender non-conforming outfits since at least 2015 when he took ”Hunger Games” actress Amandla Stenberg to her prom wearing a black suit jacket and a white skirt.
He also has been featured in a womenswear campaign for Louis Vuitton and launched his own gender-neutral clothing line, Yahoo! notes.
Smith’s dad, actor Will Smith, admires his son’s willingness to stay true to himself.
“Jaden is 100 percent fearless, he will do anything. So as a parent it’s scary, it’s really terrifying — but he is completely willing to live and die by his own artistic decisions and he just doesn’t concern himself with what people think,” the actor said, according to Hello Magazine.
It’s more about style and fashion for Smith. It’s about making the world safe for personal expression.
“The world is going to keep bashing me for whatever I do, and I’m going to keep not caring,” he told Nylon magazine in 2016. “So, you know, in five years when a kid goes to school wearing a skirt, he won’t get beat up and kids won’t get mad at him. It just doesn’t matter. I’m taking the brunt of it so that later on, my kids and the next generations of kids will all think that certain things are normal that weren’t expected before my time.”