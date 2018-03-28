Don't Tell Jaden Smith He Can't Wear A Dress

Jaden Smith loves skirting convention. That may be why dresses and skirts are a part of his wardrobe.

Although some might think the 19-year-old entertainer’s gender-fluid style is a phase, that’s not the case if a recent tweet is any indication.

If I Wanna Wear A Dress, Then I Will, And That Will Set The New Wave...

-JADEN SMITH #ICON — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) March 26, 2018

The former “Karate Kid” star has been rocking gender non-conforming outfits since at least 2015 when he took ”Hunger Games” actress Amandla Stenberg to her prom wearing a black suit jacket and a white skirt.

A post shared by amandla (@amandlastenberg) on May 29, 2015 at 7:01pm PDT

He also has been featured in a womenswear campaign for Louis Vuitton and launched his own gender-neutral clothing line, Yahoo! notes.

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Jan 25, 2016 at 3:20pm PST

Smith’s dad, actor Will Smith, admires his son’s willingness to stay true to himself.

“Jaden is 100 percent fearless, he will do anything. So as a parent it’s scary, it’s really terrifying — but he is completely willing to live and die by his own artistic decisions and he just doesn’t concern himself with what people think,” the actor said, according to Hello Magazine.

A post shared by 🆖 (@nicolasghesquiere) on Jan 3, 2016 at 6:37am PST

It’s more about style and fashion for Smith. It’s about making the world safe for personal expression.