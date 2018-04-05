Jaime King's 4-Year-Old Son Hit With Broken Glass In Bizarre Car Attack

Actress Jaime King’s 4-year-old son James was showered with glass as he sat inside a parked car Wednesday when a man jumped onto the vehicle and smashed the window, authorities said.

The child was in the back seat of a car on a Beverly Hills, California, street with King’s friend at the wheel when the man leaped onto the vehicle and slammed the rear window until glass shattered onto the boy, “Entertainment Tonight” reported.

“The suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child,” police said, per “ET.” “In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect, at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm.”

Cops, responding to reports that the man had been vandalizing cars, arrested Paul Francis Floyd, 47, of Los Angeles, on charges of felony child endangerment, misdemeanor battery and felony vandalism, People reported. TMZ reported that Floyd had been riding a skateboard before the attack.

King, a model and “Hart of Dixie” actress who will appear in the upcoming “Ocean’s 8,” was seen after the incident looking “distraught,” “ET” noted.

A King rep didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s inquiry about how her son and friend are doing.