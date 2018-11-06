CNN’s Jake Tapper has once again called out President Donald Trump for “fomenting fear and doling out falsehoods” ahead of the midterm elections.

“That’s false, false, false and false,” the host of CNN’s “The Lead” said Monday after airing footage of Trump telling lies at various rallies while stumping for GOP candidates.

“There was once a time when politicians could be shamed away from blatant lies, but that time seems a distant memory,” Tapper noted. “The president paints a picture of Democratic control of Congress that is as nonsensical as it is dystopian, with a healthy wallop of racial division.”