Jake Tapper Unloads On 'Sick' And 'Disgusting' Fox News In Blistering Takedown

CNN host calls out Fox over a "deliberate lie."

By Ed Mazza

Jake Tapper isn’t having it.

The CNN host went after Fox News on Wednesday over a very misleading tweet: 

But that’s not the full story. Fox News left out a few important details. 

Tapper fired back: 

Fox News later deleted the tweet. 

But an article with a headline critical of Tapper ― labeling his comments as “outrageous” ― remains on the Fox News website:

A similarly misleading post linking to the story also remains on the Fox News Facebook page.  

