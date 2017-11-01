Jake Tapper Unloads On 'Sick' And 'Disgusting' Fox News In Blistering Takedown

Jake Tapper isn’t having it.
But that’s not the full story. Fox News left out a few important details.
Tapper fired back:
Fox News later deleted the tweet.
But an article with a headline critical of Tapper ― labeling his comments as “outrageous” ― remains on the Fox News website:
A similarly misleading post linking to the story also remains on the Fox News Facebook page.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERY
BEFORE YOU GO
19 Of Fox News' Most Unforgettable Moments
PHOTO GALLERY
19 Of Fox News' Most Unforgettable Moments
CONVERSATIONS