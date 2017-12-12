Jake Tapper Calls Out Trump's Hypocrisy On 'Fake News' Attacks

Jake Tapper responded to President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on the press spreading “fake news” with a bulleted list of the former businessman’s most egregious lies.

The CNN host called out the president and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for accusing the media of intentionally “trying to mislead the republic,” suggesting that such a stance was hypocritical. Sanders lashed out at journalists on Monday and attacked reporters for not taking responsibility for mistakes in their reporting.

But, Tapper said, news organizations and journalists have taken responsibility and corrected their reporting for a number of journalistic mistakes in recent weeks ― actions Trump himself has not taken despite telling multiple lies for years.

“The White House, run by the president who came to political prominence by promoting the lie that the first African-American president was born in Africa, is finding time to take issue with those who mislead people,” the CNN host said Monday.

“The White House, run by the president who has said, with no evidence, that crowds of American Muslims were seen on TV celebrating in New Jersey after 9/11. The man who repeated that ludicrous National Inquirer claim that Ted Cruz’s father had something to do with the Kennedy assassination. And the man who has said, with no evidence, that there were 3 to 5 million fraudulent votes for Hillary Clinton. That same president is taking issue with people being misled.”