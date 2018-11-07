Jake Tapper Has A Stark Warning For Trump On What’s About To Rain Down On Him

As Democrats prepare to retake control over the House of Representatives, CNN’s Jake Tapper observed that President Donald Trump was about to face “an opposition that he has never really encountered before.”
Speaking to Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday night, Tapper said:
“If he thinks that the media is annoying, wait till he meets a Democratic House that has subpoena power and actually has the legal ability to force them to turn over documents. We’re going to look like nothing compared to that.”
Tapper, Blitzer and Dana Bash also took a look at incoming House leaders, which will include some of Trump’s biggest critics gaining subpoena power: