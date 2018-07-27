Jake Tapper Nails The Hypocrisy Of How Trump White House Deals With The Press

CNN anchor Jake Tapper is done with the hypocritical way President Donald Trump’s White House deals with the media.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” Tapper railed against the White House for barring CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins from an open event after she asked Trump about his former personal attorney Michael Cohen and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House called Collins’ questions “rude.”

“First of all, just step back for a second and just contemplate the notion of anybody associated with President Trump thinking that a reporter is rude,” Tapper told host Stephen Colbert.

“The idea that there is a delicate decorum,” he added, before mimicking a Trump aide as saying, “that’s not how we conduct ourselves in this White House.”