Avon Pulls Marketing Materials After Jameela Jamil Slams Company For Shaming Women

Actor and body-positivity activist Jameela Jamil called Avon out on Saturday for “shaming women” with marketing materials telling customers that dimples are not “cute” on their thighs.

“The Good Place” star tweeted a page from a company brochure advertising a product that claims to combat cellulite. The ad features a photo of a woman smiling with the copy, “dimples are cute on your face (not on your thighs.)”

Jamil, who has spoken out against body-shaming messages in the past, urged Avon to stop encouraging its customers to “fix” their bodies.

“Stop shaming women about age, gravity and cellulite,” Jamil tweeted at Avon’s UK company. ”They’re inevitable, completely normal things. To make us fear them and try to ‘fix’ them, is to literally set us up for failure.”

And yet EVERYONE has dimples on their thighs, I do, you do, and the CLOWNS at @Avon_UK certainly do. Stop shaming women about age, gravity and cellulite. They’re inevitable, completely normal things. To make us fear them and try to “fix”them, is to literally set us up for failure pic.twitter.com/78kqu3nHeE — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 19, 2019

Jamil followed up her initial tweet with two more, urging the company to take ownership of its marketing materials and denounce its message. While Jamil tweeted at Avon’s UK operation, the company told HuffPost that the ad appeared in a brochure for North American customers.

Avon’s official Twitter account for its USA operation responded to Jamil, saying the ad “was intended to be light-hearted and fun.”

“...but we realize we missed the mark,” Avon USA added, saying it planned to remove the messaging from its marketing materials.

Here is the full picture for those of you being told on this thread by @Avon_UK that this is not their responsibility... pic.twitter.com/78q6iAchzG — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 19, 2019

Hi Jameela, we intended this to be light hearted and fun, but we realize we missed the mark. We’ve removed this messaging from all marketing materials. We support our community in loving their bodies and feeling confident in their own skin. — Avon (@AvonInsider) January 19, 2019

Hi Jameela, we completely understand where you’re coming from. We realize that we missed the mark with this messaging. We have removed this messaging from all future marketing materials. We fully support our community in loving their bodies and feel confident in their own skin. — Avon (@AvonInsider) January 19, 2019

On Sunday, Avon followed up its messages to Jamil by posting an apology on its Twitter page.

“We hear you and apologize,” the company stated. “We love our community of women.”

We hear you and we apologize. We messed up on our Smooth Moves Naked Proof messaging. We want to let you know that we are working diligently to remove this messaging from our marketing materials moving forward. We're on it. We love our community of women. pic.twitter.com/lUyK3EyfAy — Avon (@AvonInsider) January 20, 2019

“At Avon, we want to celebrate women and their power,” Avon told HuffPost. “We are working diligently to remove this messaging from our marketing.”

Jamil has been calling out companies and celebrities ― including Khloe Kardashian and Cardi B ― for sharing messages and promoting products she finds damaging to women. In an essay for BBC, Jamil called for airbrushing and photoshopping to become illegal.

“It is anti-feminist. It is ageist. It is fatphobic. It looks weird. It looks wrong. It’s robbing you of your time, money, comfort, integrity and self-worth,” Jamil wrote of the practice.

Earlier this month, the star announced she was turning her body positivity-focused Instagram account called I Weigh into a company that will work to enact policy changes on how people talk about other people’s bodies.