James Clapper Calls Trump's Bin Laden Criticism A 'Slam At The Intelligence Community'

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper lambasted President Donald Trump for taking digs at retired Navy Adm. William McRaven, who oversaw the mission that killed Osama bin Laden.

“What this really is is misplaced criticism of Bill McRaven,” Clapper told CNN. “It’s really a slam at the intelligence community, who was responsible for tracking down Osama bin Laden, and reflects, I think, his complete ignorance about what that took.”

Trump labeled McRaven, the architect of the 2011 Navy SEAL mission, a Hillary Clinton fan who should have brought bin Laden to justice sooner. McRaven, in an interview with CNN on Sunday, responded by dubbing Trump’s attacks the “greatest threat to our democracy in my lifetime.”

“I did not back Hillary Clinton or anyone else,” McRaven said. “I am a fan of President Obama and President George W. Bush, both of whom I worked for. I admire all presidents, regardless of their political party, who uphold the dignity of the office and use that office to bring the nation together.”

Clapper called McRaven a “national hero” whose performance was “masterful.”