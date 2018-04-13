POLITICS
04/13/2018 02:23 pm ET

James Comey's Book Pre-Sold Almost 200,000 Copies, Source Says

That number includes both digital and hardcover pre-sales.
By Yashar Ali
Reuters Staff / Reuters

Former FBI Director James Comey’s book, which is set to be released Tuesday, has sold close to 200,000 copies, a publishing industry source familiar with the sales figures told HuffPost.

That figure includes both digital and hardcover pre-sales for A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, according to the source. 

The book has an initial print run of 850,000 copies, CNN reported Friday. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Follow Yashar — or send him a tip — on Twitter: @yashar

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Photos From James Comey's Testimony
Yashar Ali
Freelance Reporter
Suggest a correction

MORE:

James Comey Publishing Industry
James Comey's Book Pre-Sold Almost 200,000 Copies, Source Says
CONVERSATIONS