James Comey's Book Pre-Sold Almost 200,000 Copies, Source Says

Former FBI Director James Comey’s book, which is set to be released Tuesday, has sold close to 200,000 copies, a publishing industry source familiar with the sales figures told HuffPost.

That figure includes both digital and hardcover pre-sales for A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, according to the source.

The book has an initial print run of 850,000 copies, CNN reported Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.