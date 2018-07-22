Former FBI director James Comey pleaded with Democrats Sunday not to veer toward the “socialist left.” The tweet was a follow-up to an earlier message from the longtime Republican that urged Americans to vote for the Democratic Party in the November elections to protect “the country’s values.”

Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left. This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership. — James Comey (@Comey) July 22, 2018

The moderating message for “America’s great middle” came just five days after Comey’s tweet urging the country to vote Democrat in the wake of Donald Trump’s troubled summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that “Ambition must ... counteract ambition.” All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us. — James Comey (@Comey) July 18, 2018

One possible future for the Democrats — young, female and socialist — emerged in the primary victory of Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, over ten-term Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in New York City last month. Ocasio-Cortez hailed it as the “start of a movement.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on “Face The Nation” on CBS Sunday that Ocasio-Cortez should “keep doing what she has done.” He added: “She ran an extraordinary campaign. And the reason that she won is she ran on ideas that were relevant to the working people in her district.” The two just campaigned together in Kansas for former Sanders campaign official Brent Wilder, who is running in the Democratic primary to challenge GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Responses to Comey’s latest tweet were mixed. Some supported backing moderate Democrats, while others called for veering further left. Other tweeters simply didn’t want to hear Comey’s opinion and blamed him for Trump’s victory after he re-opened an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails days before the presidential election.

