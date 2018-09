James Corden poked fun at folks who are burning their Nike items to protest former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick becoming the face of the company’s 30th anniversary campaign by suggesting a new sneaker.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show,” Corden said Nike should just create new footwear featuring the stars and stripes.

“I wanna burn these but I can’t, I wanna burn them but I just can’t do it,” he imagined the protesters saying.