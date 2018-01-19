COMEDY
James Corden Takes Bets On Donald Trump's Childish Nickname For John Kelly

Only a matter of time.

James Corden has his popcorn ready for President Donald Trump’s next Twitter feud.

On Thursday’s “Late Late Show,” the host suggested it was only a matter of time before Trump bestowed a childish moniker on White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. Earlier this week, Kelly said Trump’s campaign pledges to curb immigration, including the U.S.-Mexico border wall, were uninformed

“I can’t believe Trump and his chief of staff are fighting in public like this, but I’ve got to say, what I’m really looking forward to is what nickname Trump is going to use when he eventually attacks General Kelly on Twitter,” said Corden.

Check out his nickname betting pool in the clip above.

