James Corden Dry Heaves At Donald Trump Jr.'s Pet Name

James Corden couldn’t resist poking fun at Donald Trump Jr. and new girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle for the reported pet names the couple have for each other.
On Wednesday’s broadcast of the “Late Late Show,” host Corden responded to reports that President Donald Trump’s eldest son calls the former Fox News host “Pooh Bear,” and she refers to him as “Junior Mint:”
Corden then revealed the (spoof) secret pet names that other members of Trump’s family and his administration have for each other.
Vice President Mike Pence’s fake moniker is a doozy.
Check out the clip above.