“We’ve done this too many times.”

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show,” host James Corden reflected on last week’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“Although these types of mass shootings have become normal in this country, they’re not normal at all for the rest of the planet,” Corden said.

He noted how historic measures that were enacted in the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan demonstrated that “stricter gun laws can make a difference in reducing mass shootings.”

Corden also said he felt optimistic that perhaps this time, things will be different. He praised the teen survivors of the Parkland massacre for speaking out about their ordeal and for organizing a march on March 24 in Washington, D.C. to call for gun law reform.