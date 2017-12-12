James Corden And Harry Styles Kiss For Holiday-Themed 'Carpool Karaoke'

“Carpool Karaoke” created a mashup of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” with all of your favorite stars, and there was one moment in the performance that left many fans cheering.

Former One Direction-er Harry Styles and “Late Late Show” host James Corden kissed toward the end of the video, in a segment that was shot during Styles’ last appearance on the show in May.

“Happy Christmas Harold,” says Corden before the smooch. He followed up the embrace with, “Wow! I did not expect that for Christmas!”