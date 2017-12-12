James Corden And Harry Styles Kiss For Holiday-Themed 'Carpool Karaoke'

“Carpool Karaoke” created a mashup of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” with all of your favorite stars, and there was one moment in the performance that left many fans cheering.
Former One Direction-er Harry Styles and “Late Late Show” host James Corden kissed toward the end of the video, in a segment that was shot during Styles’ last appearance on the show in May.
“Happy Christmas Harold,” says Corden before the smooch. He followed up the embrace with, “Wow! I did not expect that for Christmas!”
Fans are LOVING the mistletoe-less holiday kiss. Here’s what they’re saying on Twitter:
Of course, the duo has kissed before. During an episode of the UK game show “A League of Their Own,” the two smacked lips when the “kiss cam” panned over to them.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Harry Styles' Impeccable Live Show Suits