12/12/2017 12:11 pm ET

James Corden And Harry Styles Kiss For Holiday-Themed 'Carpool Karaoke'

"What did James Corden do in his past life to be blessed enough to kiss Harry Styles?" said one fan.
By Jenna Amatulli

“Carpool Karaoke” created a mashup of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” with all of your favorite stars, and there was one moment in the performance that left many fans cheering.

Former One Direction-er Harry Styles and “Late Late Show” host James Corden kissed toward the end of the video, in a segment that was shot during Styles’ last appearance on the show in May.

“Happy Christmas Harold,” says Corden before the smooch. He followed up the embrace with, “Wow! I did not expect that for Christmas!”

Fans are LOVING the mistletoe-less holiday kiss. Here’s what they’re saying on Twitter:

 

Of course, the duo has kissed before. During an episode of the UK game show “A League of Their Own,” the two smacked lips when the “kiss cam” panned over to them.

