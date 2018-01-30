James Corden Reveals How Hillary Clinton's Grammys Skit Almost Didn't Happen

Hillary Clinton’s trolling of President Donald Trump at the 2018 Grammy Awards almost didn’t happen.
On Monday’s “Late Late Show,” host James Corden (who also hosted Sunday night’s ceremony) revealed how the idea of Clinton reciting an excerpt from Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff’s tell-all book about the Trump White House, came together (see video above). Needless to say, it involved telling lies to the other celebrities in the segment, and desperately hoping that Clinton’s people would agree to Corden’s request.
Check out the full skit here:
Then watch Corden’s further recap of the ceremony here: