“Fifty Shades” just got a hilarious new (spoof) plot twist.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show,” host James Corden invited the star of the erotic movie franchise, Jamie Dornan, into his secret “playroom.”

“It’s important that you know you can leave at any time,” said Corden, parodying lines from the E. L. James books on which the movies are based.

It’s safe to say that way lay in the playroom was beyond any of Dornan’s dreams.