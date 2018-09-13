Kanye West and Lil Pump raised eyebrows last week with the release of a bonkers music video for the new track, “I Love It.”

James Corden succeeded in raising those brows even further with his parody version, which aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.”

Corden and his show’s bandleader Reggie Watts donned outfits similar to the ones worn by West and Pump in the original. They also put their own spin on the song — with references to singer Cher and fellow late-night TV host Stephen Colbert.