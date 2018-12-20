James Corden Recaps 2018: 'A Very, Very, Very, Very Long Year'

For anyone who lost track of the major 2018 events, James Corden provided a review Wednesday on “The Late Late Show.”

“I think it’s safe to say 2018 has been a very, very, very, very long year,” Corden said, introducing his rhyming recap that summed up 12 months in less than four minutes.

“Trump’s time in office is approaching two years. Like Brett Kavanaugh I need a few beers,” a fast-talking Corden said. “Dems took the House in a blue midterm wave and Beto O’Rourke became our new fave. Ruth Bader Ginsburg had a bad fall. The best-selling books were Trumpy tell-alls. ‘Roseanne’ had big ratings. ‘Avengers’ were robbed. Banksy shredded a painting. ‘Roseanne’ lost her job. Donald had TP on his shoe. Melania doesn’t really care, do U? I know we all thought 2017 was bad, but 2018 has been kind of the worst.”

Corden touched on pop culture, politics, big weddings and some of his personal highlights, including “Carpool Karaoke” with Paul McCartney.