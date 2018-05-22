James Corden Reveals The Worst Part Of The Royal Wedding Ceremony

James Corden said Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle last Saturday was “the most wonderful and inclusive” service he’d ever attended.

But on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show,” the host also revealed one of the worst aspects of the ceremony. For himself, at least.

“There were flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you’ve ever seen, and I get quite bad allergies if I’m in such close proximity to flowers,” said Corden. “So for a lot of the ceremony I just needed to sneeze.”

It almost led to an embarrassing moment ― which would have surely reverberated around the world ― when the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, asked the congregation if they knew of a reason why the couple should not lawfully marry.

