James Corden Is 'Disappointed' In Himself For Kissing Sean Spicer

James Corden has apologized for drunkenly kissing former White House press secretary Sean Spicer at the Emmys after-party.

The “Late Late Show” host faced a backlash after Variety magazine shared this snap of him embracing Spicer on Sunday:

Critics accused Corden of “normalizing fascism,” and likened the move to “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon’s infamous ruffling of President Donald Trump’s hair during the 2016 election campaign.

That photo of Corden kissing Spicer has awakened peak 2010 levels of Corden hate. HEY US TV HOSTS. STOP NORMALISING FACISM FOR A BIT OK?!? — Mike (@MikePettit89) September 18, 2017

Corden makes Spicer look like a beacon of honour and sincerity. It's like Kimmel ruffling Trump's hair all over again: proper enablers — Hannah (@hanyaLC1) September 18, 2017

The only reason James Corden should be kissing Sean Spicer is if he borrowed that lipstick from Cersei Lannister. — Spigon Ruxide (@ruxide) September 18, 2017

Corden addressed the issue during the opening monologue of his show on Monday night.

“Anyone ever have that feeling when you get a little drunk and then wake up the next morning and think, ‘Oh God, who did I kiss last night?’ It’s a bit like that,” he said.

Corden claimed to understand why “some people have been disappointed by this photo” and revealed that “in truth, I’m disappointed by it as well.”

“I am, I have been reading a lot of harsh comments on Twitter today, and I hear you loud and clear,” he added. “Truly, I do.”