James Corden is forecasting wild weather for the White House.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show,” the British host used a spoof meteorological forecast to summarize new developments regarding porn star Stormy Daniels’ claims that she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006.

“The jet stream will be hot and steamy amidst the possibility of additional accusations,” quipped Corden, later adding that the next five days would be “unreasonably hot for President Trump.”