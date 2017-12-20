This James Corden Supercut May Be The Happiest Thing To Come Out Of 2017

While 2017 was a rough year on many fronts, one thing is for sure: late-night host James Corden made audiences laugh throughout all the ups and downs.
“The Late Late Show” put together a supercut featuring the program’s biggest moments of the past year and the compilation is bound to keep audiences smiling into 2018.
Check out the video above and reminisce about Corden staging a production of Mary Poppins in a crosswalk, auditioning for “Magic Mike Live,” taking dance lessons with Taylor Swift and, of course, singing karaoke while carpooling with stars like Pink, Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus.
