On Monday’s “Late Late Show,” the host said he was stunned to hear a radio presenter classify the attack on the First Baptist Church as “the biggest U.S. mass shooting in a place of worship.”

“It amazed me that these mass shootings are so common in America that we now have a ranking system depending on the location of these tragedies,” said Corden. “What can we say? Nothing.”

Corden paid tribute to the 26 people killed and 20 wounded after suspect Devin Kelley, 26, allegedly opened fire on the church. He also called on America’s leaders to “do something” about the issue of gun control.