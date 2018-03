James Corden wants to crack “one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of our time.”

So, earlier this week, “The Late Late Show” host gathered a team of celebrity reporters ― Helen Hunt, Chris O’Dowd and Ben Schwartz ― to try to figure out who bit Beyoncé.

Did they come any closer to finding out which unidentified actress was responsible for allegedly biting Queen Bey on the face at a party last year?