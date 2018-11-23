People Are Excited To Hear James Earl Jones' Voice Again In 'Lion King' Remake

Fans of “The Lion King” have been rejoicing over hearing a familiar voice, after Disney dropped a teaser trailer for the live-action/CGI remake on Thursday.

James Earl Jones is reprising his role as Mufasa, much to the excitement of fans of the 1994 classic animated movie.

The new trailer opens with Jones’ iconic voice, and people on social media are expressing their excitement over hearing him in a “Lion King” project again.

D.L. Hughley wrote on Twitter that Jones’ voice brought up some “old memories.”

Many on social media agreed with the comedian:

James Earl Jones voicing Mufasa in the Lion King trailer brings up some old memories https://t.co/xRourqX9WK — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) November 23, 2018

Hearing James earl jones voice brought back so many great childhoood memories #Lionking — The Mad King (@Kingkeraun) November 22, 2018

James Earl Jones really has an irreplaceable voice. — ju (@JulianStephen) November 22, 2018

Me when I heard James Earl Jones speak as Mufasa in #TheLionKing trailer pic.twitter.com/88g7340iJL — Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) November 22, 2018

how i’m sleeping tonight knowing james earl jones is voicing mufasa pic.twitter.com/lVf5sXvpSC — haylie (@justhaylie) November 23, 2018

They knew exactly what they were doing when they put James Earl Jones’ voice in the Lion King trailer. ‘Remember who you are’ pic.twitter.com/HLoMOLmzAZ — Film & TV rants (@FilmTVRants) November 22, 2018

“The Lion King,” directed by Jon Favreau, will feature other stars for its voice cast, including Beyoncé as Nala, Donald Glover as Simba, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogan as Pumbaa, John Oliver as Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and Alfre Woodard as Sarabi.