People Are Excited To Hear James Earl Jones' Voice Again In 'Lion King' Remake

Fans of “The Lion King” have been rejoicing over hearing a familiar voice, after Disney dropped a teaser trailer for the live-action/CGI remake on Thursday.
James Earl Jones is reprising his role as Mufasa, much to the excitement of fans of the 1994 classic animated movie.
The new trailer opens with Jones’ iconic voice, and people on social media are expressing their excitement over hearing him in a “Lion King” project again.
D.L. Hughley wrote on Twitter that Jones’ voice brought up some “old memories.”
Many on social media agreed with the comedian:
“The Lion King,” directed by Jon Favreau, will feature other stars for its voice cast, including Beyoncé as Nala, Donald Glover as Simba, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogan as Pumbaa, John Oliver as Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and Alfre Woodard as Sarabi.
The film is set to hit theaters next year on July 19.