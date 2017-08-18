Charlottesville Car Attack Suspect Slapped With New Felony Charges

The white supremacist accused of ramming his car into a crowd at last weekend’s “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a counter-protester and injuring at least 19 others, was hit with additional felony charges on Friday.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, who already faced murder charges in the attack, was charged with three new counts of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of malicious wounding, according to a Charlottesville police statement obtained by WCPO-TV. The new charges reflect the conditions of people struck by Fields’ car, who “suffered serious injuries and in some cases permanent physical disabilities,” police said.

Police said they are likely to file additional charges against Fields:

Fields is already facing one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and one count of failing to stop at an accident resulting in a death.

He was being held without bail at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. His next scheduled court date is Aug. 25.

Handout . / Reuters