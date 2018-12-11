James Alex Fields Jr. Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder Of Heather Heyer

During the trial, prosecutors showed evidence that Fields referred to Heyer as “that one girl who died, or whatever” and that he said her death “doesn’t fucking matter,” according to BuzzFeed. Days before the deadly rally in Charlottesville, he sent a photo of Adolf Hitler to his mother, along with the text, “We’re not the one [sic] who need to be careful.”

A formal court date was scheduled for March 29, when a judge is expected to recognize the sentence.