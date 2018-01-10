New York Times Cancels James Franco Event Amid 'Recent Allegations'

The New York Times has canceled a panel discussion featuring James Franco after women, including actress Violet Paley, tweeted accusations of inappropriate behavior following his 2018 Golden Globes win on Sunday.

Franco and his brother Dave were scheduled to appear as guests during a “TimesTalk” event Wednesday night. They were going to be interviewed by Times culture reporter Sopan Deb. According to the TimesTalk website, the discussion was slated to focus on the duo’s “Golden Globe-nominated and critically acclaimed film, ‘The Disaster Artist,’ as well as their familial bond, behind–the–scenes antics, and how there is more than one way to become a legend — and no limit to what you can achieve when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.”

After Franco won the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture/comedy for his role in “The Disaster Artist” on Sunday, Paley tweeted about the actor’s alleged history of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

thank you for your support ❤️ just to be clear I wasn’t 17, I was an adult. There are a lot more details that will be out soon. Working with people to do it in the best, safest way — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

another reason it’s been hard to come forward about this. we did have a consensual relationship as well. unfortunately & fortunately, there are others who went through this same thing as me with him, and worse. I’m glad I am strong enough to speak up for all of us despite trolls — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 9, 2018

A couple weeks ago, James offered me & a few other girls an overdue, annoyed, convenient phone “apology”. I don’t accept, but maybe some other people’s lives would be made easier if he donated all of his earnings from “The Disaster Artist” to @RAINN01. — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 9, 2018

Many others called out the actor for wearing a Time’s Up pin in support of women speaking about about sexual harassment and misconduct when the actor was accused of trying to get a 17-year-old to visit his hotel room in 2014.

It’s ... rich of James Franco to be wearing a Time’s Up pin 😐 — Doree Shafrir (@doree) January 8, 2018

Whatever I still remember James Franco trying to pick up a teenager on Instagram — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 8, 2018

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for the Times said that the organization was “not comfortable” pursuing the event amid “recent allegations.”