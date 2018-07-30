James Gunn Gets Letter Of Support From Entire 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Cast

The misfits who found redemption in director James Gunn’s films are now asking that he receive redemption, too.

On Monday, the entire “Guardians Of The Galaxy” cast released a letter urging Gunn’s reinstatement after Disney fired him this month for his past tweets.

Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff and the director’s brother Sean Gunn all signed the letter, which they shared on various social media platforms.

“If you please, read the statement written and signed by The Guardians of the Galaxy cast in support of James Gunn’s reinstatement as director of GOTG Volume 3,” Saldana tweeted.

The cast members say that while they are “encouraged by the outpouring of support” for Gunn, they are “discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.”

If you please, read the statement written and signed by The Guardians of the Galaxy cast in support of James Gunn’s reinstatement as director of GOTG Volume 3. pic.twitter.com/TjNA9RF6M8 — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 30, 2018

Pizzagate conspiracy pusher Mike Cernovich resurfaced some of Gunn’s old Twitter jokes earlier this month. The tweets about topics like pedophilia and rape were clearly jokes, but were distasteful enough for Disney to part ways with the director.

“Although I don’t support James Gunn’s inappropriate jokes from years ago, he is a good man,” Chris Pratt said Monday via Instagram. “I’d personally love to see him reinstated as director of Volume 3.”