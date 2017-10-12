James Van Der Beek Reveals He's Been Sexually Harassed By 'Older, Powerful Men'

The tidal wave of women coming forward accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault has prompted some men to come forward with their own stories of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.
In a series of tweets, “Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek said that he “had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men.”
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Terry Crews shared a similar story on Tuesday, recounting the when when a “high level” executive “groped my privates.” He said that he didn’t speak out at the time out of fear of losing job opportunities.
The actors’ allegations come in the aftermath of damning report from The New York Times last week detailing decades of Weinstein’s alleged misconduct. Since then, more than a dozen other women have come forward, including three women who accused him of rape. The disgraced Hollywood titan has received widespread condemnation, including from former President Barack Obama. On Sunday, Weinstein was also fired from his namesake company.
