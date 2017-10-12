James Van Der Beek Reveals He's Been Sexually Harassed By 'Older, Powerful Men'

The tidal wave of women coming forward accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault has prompted some men to come forward with their own stories of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

In a series of tweets, “Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek said that he “had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men.”

I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger... — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he’s admitted to is unacceptable - in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Terry Crews shared a similar story on Tuesday, recounting the when when a “high level” executive “groped my privates.” He said that he didn’t speak out at the time out of fear of losing job opportunities.

“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017