Jamie Foxx's Off-The-Rails Hosting Behavior At BET Awards Had People Screaming

Jamie Foxx hosted the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday night, making for a wildly eventful couple of hours.

The actor spent the evening going off-script, dragging unsuspecting guests onto the stage and wearing outlandish things.

Foxx started the evening delivering a monologue almost exclusively on “Black Panther,” leading to a collective groan on Twitter. Foxx then brought up Michael B. Jordan to recite a line from the film.

Shortly thereafter, Foxx riffed on Donald Glover’s song “This Is America.”

“That song should not be joked about,” said Foxx, presumably going off from the teleprompter.

“This young man, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover, singer, songwriter, philanthropist, movie star, overall badass … a true artist. … I want to acknowledge you.”

Leon Bennett via Getty Images Host Jamie Foxx and Donald Glover onstage at the BET Awards.

Foxx mimicked Glover’s dance moves from the song’s video and then brought Glover himself up on the stage.

Glover gave a brief speech where he shouted out Lena Waithe and Issa Rae, adding: “I really was not expecting to get up here.”

Not too long after that, Foxx appeared onstage in a robe, slippers, and underwear, clutching a coffee cup.

The weirdness only continued from there. Twitter was not letting Foxx get away with it all without commentary.

Jamie Foxx hosting like the check ain’t cleared yet... — Chico Bean (@chicoBean) June 25, 2018

BET Awards going to be 8 hours long because Jamie Foxx keep going off script lol — Robert Littal (@BSO) June 25, 2018

Everyone watching Jamie Foxx right now #BETAwards



pic.twitter.com/oDmqYonTDJ — Alexander Howard (@SYMBOLIC_H) June 25, 2018

Twitter coming for Jamie Foxx like



#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/O9fEBxHtm1 — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) June 25, 2018

What Michael B. Jordan wanted to do to Jamie Foxx #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/KcomHsuIzO — 🎀💕Jess 💕🎀 (@jessGorjess) June 25, 2018

Me watching Jaime foxx try to be funny #BETAwards18 pic.twitter.com/BzGqiCFdn1 — $imbaa💧 (@sluttykiddee) June 25, 2018

Did all of Jamie's scripts get burned in a fire 3 minutes before he walked on stage??? What is going on?? — Alex Tribble™️ (@thealextribble) June 25, 2018

Donald Glover when Jamie Foxx call him on stage #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/nN3LZLgSpS — litty (@zekesogenius) June 25, 2018

Jamie Foxx is that teacher who says “if nobody wants to participate, I’m going to start calling y’all up here.” #BETAwards⁠ ⁠ — lori🤪 (@lorimarieee) June 25, 2018

We really have to sit through 3 hours of Jamie Foxx #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/MfJgCwDVF4 — Flaming Fat Queer (@FlamingFatQueer) June 25, 2018

LMFAO Jamie Foxx bringing up Donald Glover to the stage is equivalent to your mama saying “show us that little dance you be doing” 💀💀💀 — Beverage🥤 (@curlybeviie) June 25, 2018

Jamie foxx started dating Katie Holmes... and he’s not even funny anymore #BETAwards⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/Kvq2K5D14z — RAP (@Rappertalks) June 25, 2018

Many watching came to Foxx’s defense when it came to his singing chops.

The award show host remarked that haters had said he couldn’t sing, but he proved them wrong with his tribute set for Anita Baker prior to her receiving the evening’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

People were really on here saying Jamie Foxx can’t sing. — LISTEN TO MY PODCAST EXTRA GRAVY SHOW (@ThatDudeMCFLY) June 25, 2018

Now lie again and say Jamie Foxx can’t sing 🗣🗣🗣🗣 #BETAwards — a thick gal. (@claneshaxo) June 25, 2018

Sometimes I forget *just* how phenomenal a singer Jamie Foxx is. #BETAwards — Sam Whiteout (@samwhiteout) June 25, 2018

For real though. Jamie Foxx is the most complete entertainer of our time. He just killed this Anita Baker set. #BETAwards — Walter M. Kimbrough (@HipHopPrez) June 25, 2018

Y’all on here slandering Jamie Foxx about how he can’t sing. Y’all hear these vocals?? Oh 😴 #BETAwards — Nelly Nell 🦈 (@PhuckinDopee) June 25, 2018