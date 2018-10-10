People on Twitter poked fun at Fox News over an online article that appeared to criticize gun control-campaigning actor Jamie Lee Curtis for brandishing a firearm in her new movie “ Halloween .”

Curtis’ “on-screen actions stand in contrast to her real-life persona as an advocate for gun control,” Fox News wrote in the article published Wednesday. She was “one of several Hollywood actors who use firearms in their films while preaching against them away from the set,” it added.