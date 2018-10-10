People on Twitter poked fun at Fox News over an online article that appeared to criticize gun control-campaigning actor Jamie Lee Curtis for brandishing a firearm in her new movie “Halloween.”
Curtis’ “on-screen actions stand in contrast to her real-life persona as an advocate for gun control,” Fox News wrote in the article published Wednesday. She was “one of several Hollywood actors who use firearms in their films while preaching against them away from the set,” it added.
Curtis has repeatedly called for gun law reform and has advocated banning assault weapons:
Some people on Twitter, replying to Fox News’ tweet, argued that Curtis should not glorify gun violence in her films if she’s against using firearms in real life.
But most of those who responded pointed out Curtis was playing a fictional role (whose Laurie Strode character arms herself in defense of serial killer Michael Myers), and asked if Fox News actually knew “what movies are” and had “heard of acting.”
“Halloween” hits theaters on Oct. 19.
Check out the trailer here: