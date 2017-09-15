She’s baaaccckkk.

Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to the “Halloween” franchise in a new movie due out Oct. 19, 2018.

The Blumhouse production company tweeted the news on Friday, saying, ”Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN.”

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN, released by Universal Pictures October 19, 2018. #HalloweenMovie pic.twitter.com/6tbbz2W1ZV — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) September 15, 2017

Curtis also tweeted about the news, adding, “Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween.”

"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18." pic.twitter.com/IvptiZctyw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2017

The announcement is a little confusing, considering Curtis’ character seemingly died in “Halloween: Resurrection.”

"sorry, the old laurie strode can't come to the phone right now. why? because she literally died in halloween: resurrection." pic.twitter.com/1vnivwfkPZ — Quinn (@QuinnKeaney) September 15, 2017

"Remember when this happened? Neither do I." - Jamie Lee Curtis announcing she's back as Laurie Strode. #HalloweenMovie 2018 pic.twitter.com/wBT9Ugmywk — A Bleeding Corpse (@ABleedingCorpse) September 15, 2017

But whatever. Michael Myers is pretty invincible. Why can’t Laurie be, as well?

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, original “Halloween” director John Carpenter, who is executive producing the film, previously announced David Gordon Green would direct and co-write the script with Danny McBride.