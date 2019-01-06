ENTERTAINMENT
01/06/2019 07:04 pm ET

Jamie Lee Curtis Whites Out Golden Globes Red Carpet With Head-To-Toe Look

The horror icon shut down the red carpet with some all-white glam.
By Cole Delbyck
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globes.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globes.

Jamie Lee Curtis might be the queen of Halloween, but she hit the red carpet at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards serving up wintery glam. 

The “Freaky Friday” star arrived at the star-studded ceremony on Sunday night in a head-to-toe white look complete shimmering diamond accents. Curtis rocked a floor-length, white gown with a high slit and pale nude shoes. 

Curtis, whose signature short ’do has been her calling card for years, switched up the color on the carpet by dyeing her typically grey locks pure white. 

Curtis will be presenting at the ceremony alongside a slew of famous faces, including Lupita Nyong’o, Gary Oldman, Jim Parsons, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Octavia Spencer, Ben Stiller, Lena Waithe, Halle Berry and Chadwick Boseman. 

The bold look, of course, caught Twitter’s attention with fans of the horror icon singing her praises on the timeline. 

