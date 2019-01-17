Jane Fonda Makes Jimmy Kimmel 'Nervous' With Call For Wall

Actress Jane Fonda left late-night host Jimmy Kimmel momentarily stunned Wednesday with her call for a wall.

“Every single citizen of the United States, we need a wall. No, we do,” said Fonda, who appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” alongside “Grace and Frankie” costar Lily Tomlin.

Fonda’s plea elicited some audible groans from the audience, and what appeared to be nervous laughter from Kimmel.

But she clarified that she wasn’t talking about President Donald Trump’s proposed barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border. She said:

We need a wall of every single citizen in the United States, a good wall that keeps the White House away from the Mueller investigation.

Kimmel responded: “I got nervous for a second.”

Fonda elaborated on the theme. She said citizens “have every single right” to know the results of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

And “if there’s some law that gives someone the right to edit the results, we have to change the law,” she added. “We have to do everything we can do.”

Tomlin agreed by noting the number of laws Trump has changed by executive order during his time in office.

Fonda has previously warned of the similarities between Trump’s attacks on the media and similar ones made by the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler.

“If you’ve read anything about the rise of the Third Reich and Adolf Hitler, you will see the parallels,” she said at the Women’s Media Awards in November 2018. “Attacking the media is the first step in the move towards fascism. The cornerstone to democracy is an independent, democratic media.”

“Grace and Frankie” returns to Netflix for its fifth season on Friday.