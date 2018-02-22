Janelle Monáe Drops New Videos Celebrating Bisexuality And Black Women's Empowerment

Janelle Monáe made a triumphant return to music Thursday, dropping two new songs and their accompanying videos from her hotly anticipated new album, “Dirty Computer.”

The first, “Make Me Feel,” has shades of early Prince, and shows Monáe making suggestive eyes and gyrating between a man and a woman in an ’80s-style club.

Meanwhile, “Django Jane” is an ode to black women’s empowerment. That video, which can be viewed below, finds the singer-actress seated on a throne, surrounded by an army of fierce, militant-looking background dancers. She drops rhymes like, “We gon’ start a motherfucking pussy riot/Or we gon’ have to put them on a pussy diet.”

Of the two tracks, “Make Me Feel” has generated more buzz, possibly because the video feels like a musical celebration of bisexuality and winks at ongoing speculation over the nature of Monáe’s relationship with her co-star, Tessa Thompson.

Janelle Monae 2010: i don't discuss my sexuality, only the android revolution.

Janelle Monae 2018: have you fools SEEN Tessa Thompson? — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) February 22, 2018

this strikes me as a clear message to anyone who asks Janelle Monae tiresome questions about her sexuality lol pic.twitter.com/8s7GM477C8 — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) February 22, 2018

OKAY BUT IF JANELLE MONAE AND TESSA THOMPSON ARE ACTUALLY DATING THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING BECAUSE IT MEANS WE HAVE ACTUAL PROOF THAT PERFECTION AND LOVE DO EXIST pic.twitter.com/L0h9ZwqNTd — Mackenzi Lee (@themackenzilee) February 22, 2018

However, Monáe eschewed labeling her sexuality in a Guardian interview on Thursday, calling “Make Me Feel” a “celebratory song” but defining herself simply as “sexually liberated.”

Due out April 27, “Dirty Computer” is Monáe’s first album in five years. In the meantime, the star has been focusing on her film career, turning in acclaimed performances in “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures.”

Still, the six-time Grammy nominee blamed her own perfectionism for making her take so long to complete the follow-up to 2013′s “The Electric Lady.”