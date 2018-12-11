Janelle Monáe Will Play Dorothy Pitman Hughes In Upcoming Gloria Steinem Biopic

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images Janelle Monáe attends the premiere of "Welcome to Marwen" in Hollywood on Dec. 10, 2018.

Rejoice: Janelle Monáe will be in “The Glorias: A Life On The Road,” an upcoming biopic about iconic feminist Gloria Steinem.

Deadline reported on Monday that Monáe will join actors Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander in the biographical film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Monáe will play Dorothy Pitman Hughes, the civil rights activist who co-founded Ms. magazine with Steinem.

Getty Images Gloria Steinem and Dorothy Pitman Hughes attend the Ms. Foundation For Women 2016 Gloria Awards Gala on April 27, 2016, in New York City.

“The Glorias,” based on Steinem’s 2015 memoir My Life on the Road, centers on the activist’s life and travels. Julie Taymor is directing, while Steinem and Amy Richards are executive producing. The official release date of the film has yet to be announced.

As an outspoken social justice advocate, Monáe seems to be a perfect fit for the role of Pitman Hughes. The singer-songwriter made her movie debut in 2016′s “Moonlight” directed by Barry Jenkins. Later that year, she also starred in the wildly successful “Hidden Figures.”