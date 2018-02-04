JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Takes Over Twitter Ahead Of Super Bowl

Happy Super Bowl Sunday Janet Jackson Appreciation Day!

Fans of the legendary pop diva flooded Twitter with messages of love and support for Jackson, whose third studio album, “Control,” dropped 32 years ago on Sunday.

“A Queen. An Icon. Black History. Black Present. Black Future,” tweeted journalist and activist George M. Johnson.

Happy #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay

Justin Timberlake still aint sh**

The Super Bowl and JT owe The Icon an apology.

That's the end of my thread! The legend. The Stats. The Queen.

Janet Damita Jo Jackson pic.twitter.com/G67vy4eM10 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) February 4, 2018

Filmmaker and former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry initially proposed the hashtag tribute to Jackson on Friday. It quickly gained the support of thousands of fans, including her nephew Taj Jackson. By Sunday afternoon, Cherry’s original #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay tweet had over 7,000 likes.

Appreciate the love for #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay today. Let's see if @rockhall is watching and listening. @JanetJackson is way overdue to be in the Hall of Fame among her peers. She wasn't even nominated this year. Spread this if you agree. pic.twitter.com/RSJ3m9rJD7 — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) February 4, 2018

Cherry intentionally planned for the unofficial celebration to occur on the same day Jackson’s 2004 Super Bowl halftime show co-performer Justin Timberlake would take the stage again ― this time at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for Super Bowl LII.

Jackson’s friends and family slammed the NFL for not including her in this year’s show, despite Timberlake being invited back to perform for a record-breaking third time.

The pair’s 2004 halftime show famously ended in a “wardrobe malfunction,” in which Timberlake exposed Jackson’s right nipple on national television after pulling off part of her outfit.

Jackson’s fans hoped she would make an appearance during this year’s show, but the five-time Grammy Award-winning icon squashed those rumors herself on Saturday.

Despite her expected absence at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, Jackson’s fans did the best they could to make Sunday about her anyway.

Thousands of Twitter users, including celebrities such as Chance the Rapper and actress Laverne Cox, paid tribute to Jackson’s incomparable influence on music and culture.

Went to @JanetJackson’s recent Atlanta concert! Amazing artist. Legendary. Plus, she was so sweet to my mother. That matters to me :-). #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/uGr6x3LZUR — Be A King (@BerniceKing) February 4, 2018

Living for #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay. we love you Miss Jackson. It's all for you. When we think of you nothing else seems to matter. Get us all together again in this Rhythm Nation. https://t.co/jJkXqSch3c — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 4, 2018

#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay is proof that Janet is still relevant. Her media and radio support might've abandoned her, but the fan base has always been here. She is the embodiment of star power and will always be the most beloved female popstar of all time. A legend 😍 — I'm So Humble (@TheVelvetRoof) February 4, 2018

People talk about Madonna as a huge influence on modern pop singer and forget that Janet Jackson has also had a massive influence on Beyonce, Gaga, and others in the modern generation. #janetjacksonappreciationday — Touré (@Toure) February 4, 2018

On this @JanetJackson #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay, let’s set this thing off the right way: pic.twitter.com/2jcucJD9yk — Vanessa K. De Luca (@Vanessa_KDeLuca) February 4, 2018

Y'all ALREADY got #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay trending??? And it's ONLY noon!!!



I ADORE Black people 😭! pic.twitter.com/pzdbAl35p8 — Clarkisha Kent: Thrower of Wakandan Wigs (@IWriteAllDay_) February 4, 2018

#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay This is one of my faves with Janet and the late great Heavy D. I can't wait to see Janet again at @Essence Fest! It will be on this year! @rolandsmartin @LoniLove @tamronhall we will be dancing down front again Hard! https://t.co/GNyO8Y5hfu — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) February 4, 2018

Time for my #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay

All the amazing things she has done (per Billboard). Time to celebrate the ICON!!!



1. She released her self-titled debut album Janet Jackson in 1982, at sixteen years old.



2. She performed on American Bandstand and Soul Train in 1982. pic.twitter.com/pkjEU2vnrz — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) February 4, 2018

My very first concert was Janet Jackson’s All For You tour. I went with my mom. 6th row stage left. I was a very young gay boy who asked my mom to take me and she did. I’ll never forget how great I felt. The memories are some of my most vivid. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) February 4, 2018